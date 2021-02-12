Yesterday — Performing The Greatest Hits Of The 70s

Featuring exciting Kiwi talent
Celebrating the music of Abba, Kenny Rogers,
Boney M, Leo Sayer and more
ALL IN ONE SHOW | ON SALE NOW!

Stewart & Tricia Macpherson are delighted to announce the first Stetson Production for 2021.

With the blessing of the US Producers of ‘Yesterday Once More’ we now present YESTERDAY.

From songs like ABBA’s Dancing Queen to KENNY ROGERSRuby Don’t Take Your Love To Town…and BONEY M’s Rivers Of Babylon to LEO SAYER’s You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, you’ll enjoy a 2 hour show of non-stop hits, colourful choreography and
informative and humorous banter.

Under the direction of TOM RAINEY as musical director, who will also appear on stage, as will his son Jimmy on saxophone, this outstanding cast features:

  • ALI HARPER- currently performing to rave reviews at Circa Theatre:
  • MATTHEW PIKE – Singer, Actor, Guitarist
  • LEANNE HOWELL- Singer, Dancer, Choreographer
  • COLE JOHNSON- Up & coming singer, actor who recently spent time in New York & London furthering his career.

If you believe in yesterday – as the song goes – this is the show for you!

Yesterday – touring New Zealand this March & April

Saturday, 27 March 2021- Christchurch – Isaac Theatre Royal – Ticketek
Sunday, 28 March 2021- Dunedin – Regent Theatre – Patron Base
Monday, 29 March 2021 – Invercargill – Civic Theatre – Ticketek
Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Wellington -Opera House – Ticket Master
Thursday, 1 April 2021 – Paraparaumu – Southwards Theatre – Eventfinda

GOOD FRIDAY

Saturday, 3 April 2021- New Plymouth – TSB Theatre – Ticketek
Sunday, 4 April 2021 – Wanganui – Royal Opera House – Ticketek

EASTER MONDAY

Tuesday, 6 April 2021 – Taupo – Great Lake Centre – Ticketek
Wednesday, 7 April 2021 – Hastings – Opera House – Ticketek
Thursday, 8 April 2021 – Tauranga – Baycourt Theatre – Ticketek
Friday, 9 April 2021 – Hamilton – Clarence Street Theatre – Ticketek
Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Auckland – Bruce Mason Centre – Ticket Master

