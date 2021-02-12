on Yesterday — Performing The Greatest Hits Of The 70s

Comments Off on Yesterday — Performing The Greatest Hits Of The 70s

Press Release – Skip

Featuring exciting Kiwi talent

Celebrating the music of Abba, Kenny Rogers,

Boney M, Leo Sayer and more

ALL IN ONE SHOW | ON SALE NOW!

Stewart & Tricia Macpherson are delighted to announce the first Stetson Production for 2021.

With the blessing of the US Producers of ‘Yesterday Once More’ we now present YESTERDAY.

From songs like ABBA’s Dancing Queen to KENNY ROGERS’ Ruby Don’t Take Your Love To Town…and BONEY M’s Rivers Of Babylon to LEO SAYER’s You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, you’ll enjoy a 2 hour show of non-stop hits, colourful choreography and

informative and humorous banter.

Under the direction of TOM RAINEY as musical director, who will also appear on stage, as will his son Jimmy on saxophone, this outstanding cast features:

ALI HARPER- currently performing to rave reviews at Circa Theatre:

MATTHEW PIKE – Singer, Actor, Guitarist

LEANNE HOWELL- Singer, Dancer, Choreographer

COLE JOHNSON- Up & coming singer, actor who recently spent time in New York & London furthering his career.

If you believe in yesterday – as the song goes – this is the show for you!

Yesterday – touring New Zealand this March & April

Saturday, 27 March 2021- Christchurch – Isaac Theatre Royal – Ticketek

Sunday, 28 March 2021- Dunedin – Regent Theatre – Patron Base

Monday, 29 March 2021 – Invercargill – Civic Theatre – Ticketek

Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Wellington -Opera House – Ticket Master

Thursday, 1 April 2021 – Paraparaumu – Southwards Theatre – Eventfinda GOOD FRIDAY Saturday, 3 April 2021- New Plymouth – TSB Theatre – Ticketek

Sunday, 4 April 2021 – Wanganui – Royal Opera House – Ticketek EASTER MONDAY Tuesday, 6 April 2021 – Taupo – Great Lake Centre – Ticketek

Wednesday, 7 April 2021 – Hastings – Opera House – Ticketek

Thursday, 8 April 2021 – Tauranga – Baycourt Theatre – Ticketek

Friday, 9 April 2021 – Hamilton – Clarence Street Theatre – Ticketek

Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Auckland – Bruce Mason Centre – Ticket Master

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url