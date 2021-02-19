We Started From The Bottom Now We’re Here.

Press Release – Try Local

Try Local started in October 2020 with a dream to help New Zealand’s struggling tourism and hospitality sectors and precious little else. Now we’ve grown to the stage where we have over 240 deals from operators around New Zealand, including some of New Zealand’s biggest tourism names. Try Local now has amazing accommodation deals from Cordis Auckland, Waitakere Resort and Spa, Wairaki Resort, Delamore Lodge and many more. You can see all our great accommodation deals here.

It’s not all accommodation deals though we’ve also got great discounts from many of New Zealand’s well-known activities and attractions. Operators like AJ Hackett Bungy, FlexiTours and Air Milford, Glacier Country Helicopters, Rotorua Canopy Tours, Sky Tower and more. Check out the rest of our activity deals.

We’re working to bring you deals in the dining sector too. It’s a competitive space and we’ve got some great deals already from the likes of Social Club who have locations in Mt Maunganui , Rotorua and Taupo, and Ponsonby institution Little Easy. If you’d like to add your restaurants deal you can sign up here and get 4 month’s free advertising for your Restaurant’s deals, and it’s commission free so every dollar generated go’s straight into your restaurants till.

Try Local will be the number 1 place Kiwis go to find deals to eat play and sleep.

