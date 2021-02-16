Water Supply Update 16 Feb

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days
Hūnua Ranges 36mm 45.5mm
Waitākere Ranges 45.5mm 50.5mm
     

Dam storage (in total):

*Today: 60.22%
Yesterday: 59.93%
Normal for this time of year: 83.9%

Water consumption:

Target for February 2021: 511 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption 412 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 442 million litres
  • Yesterday’s rainfall combined with Aucklander’s exceptionally low water use helped push our total dam storage back up over the 60 per cent mark, after it fell to 53.93 per cent yesterday.

