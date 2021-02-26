UPDATE 3: Papatoetoe Firearms Incident

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attributed to Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers.

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who was shot by Police following a serious incident in Papatoetoe yesterday evening.

He was Tangaru-Noere Turia, aged 34 of Auckland.

Police is working to support Mr Turia’s family at this very difficult time.

They have asked that they be allowed to grieve the loss of their family member in private and do not wish to speak with media at this time.

Police does not anticipate any further updates until the investigations have completed.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url