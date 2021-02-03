Strictly R18, Anti-Valentines Returns To MOTAT

Press Release – MOTAT

Roses are red, Anti-Valentines is better – come shoot a bow and arrow and burn a love letter

On Saturday 13 February, from 7pm, MOTAT will transform into a judgement free zone. Not been the best year? We feel you. Presenting Anti-Valentines, the best night out in Auckland for friends, tinder dates, or those riding solo.

Lucky in love? Come along, just don’t rub it in or the Love Police may have something to say about it.

Tickets to Anti-Valentines are only $20. Arguably better value than supermarket chocolate, your ticket includes access to a session with the pros at Paintvine, cocktail and perfume making classes and an exciting line up of light-hearted games, entertainment and food trucks.

Dance on your own at the silent disco, belt out a ballad on the karaoke machine, rip up your exes love letters and burn them in the inferno of the Pumphouse boiler, or take a ride on the mechanical bull. Thirsty? Make your own or purchase a delicious themed cocktail from one of the three onsite bars.

“Anti-valentines provides an opportunity for MOTAT to engage with an adult audience, challenging their expectations and engaging them with the Museum and our collection in a new and exciting way,” says Sarah Somerville, MOTAT Public Programmes Manager.

“We have a brilliant space and a fun and interactive environment, MOTAT has so much to offer, and this event helps showcase this.”

While MOTAT are offering you an affair with the new and exciting, some old faithful’s will also be up and running. Take a turn around the heritage village on one of our horse and carriage rides, or Get Jiggy with it by cruising down the tram tracks on our vintage pump trolley.

Skip the overpriced flowers and packed-out restaurants and join MOTAT this February for an evening of R18 fun.

Tickets are limited and will sell out. For additional event information, and to purchase tickets, visit motat.nz/events/anti-valentines

