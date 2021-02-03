Softsource Acquires Cloud Services Provider VBridge

Press Release – Softsource

Auckland, February 3, 2021 – Leading ICT systems integrator Softsource has announced it is acquiring Christchurch-based cloud services provider vBridge.

Softsource Sales Director, John Harrop says the combined resources and skills of the two companies will enable them to offer New Zealand businesses a comprehensive suite of hybrid cloud services that are locally owned, operated and supported nationwide.

Harrop says both businesses are experiencing strong growth on the back of their established reputations for being respective leaders in their fields with values-led, customer-centric approaches. Each was evaluating the best way to expand their service offerings without losing focus on their core strengths and joining forces was the perfect solution.

“The challenges businesses faced due to Covid-19 have accelerated the uptake of cloud services and we expect this trend to continue. This acquisition gives us a solid foundation to help customers make the transition from on-premises to cloud, both in terms of our capabilities and our support infrastructure.”

“There’s been a longstanding relationship between our two companies and combining our resources seemed the next logical step. We had an agreement in place during the height of Covid to support each other’s customers and we realised there were many benefits we could bring to our customers and partners together that we couldn’t alone. We recognised there was a level of trust and cultural fit between our respective teams that made this a logical move.”

vBridge CEO, Todd Cassie says the deal will allow the company to focus on further development of its award-winning MyCloudSpace suite of cloud applications.

“By joining forces, we can maintain our strong focus on our areas of excellence while being able to offer a suite of products and services from a partner organisation that we have 100% trust in. Together our two companies can deliver leading services and help New Zealand businesses drive forward with digital transformation.”

Harrop says both organisations will continue to operate as separate entities and that customer engagement and satisfaction is of paramount importance. “With extra resources to support customers and an expanded suite of offerings both groups of customers get the benefit of the support of the larger organisation while retaining the focus and commitment of their current partner,” he says.

No management or staff changes are expected and existing customer relationships will remain uninterrupted.

