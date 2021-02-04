Sky Tower Shines Bright For Rainbow Community

Press Release – SKYCITY Auckland

Standing tall for love, diversity, and equality, Auckland’s iconic Sky Tower will shine all the colours of the rainbow tonight and for the rest of the week to celebrate the 2021 Auckland Pride Festival.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

