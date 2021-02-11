Sky Tower Reminds Kiwis To Scan

Press Release – SKYCITY Auckland

From tonight, the Sky Tower will display a giant QR code to remind Kiwis of the importance of scanning in, should there be another outbreak of COVID-19 in the community.

An enormous banner more than 3 metres wide and 5 metres high will hang from the base of the Sky Tower, displaying a QR Code for the New Zealand Government’s COVID Tracer app.

The Tower itself will be lit yellow and white to remind all New Zealanders not to be complacent.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url