Sky Tower Lights For The Child Cancer Foundation’s Annual Appeal

Tonight, and tomorrow night the Sky Tower will turn turquoise in support of the Child Cancer Foundation’s annual appeal.

This is the Child Cancer Foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year, where hundreds of incredible volunteers take to the streets to collect the critical funds they need to support Kiwi kids with cancer and their families.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

To donate or get involved, visit the website www.childcancer.org.nz

