on Serious Crash, Waiuku – Counties Manukau

Comments Off on Serious Crash, Waiuku – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Saturday, 20 February

Police are responding to a serious crash in Waiuku.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on Waiuku Road shortly before 6pm.

Two people have been seriously injured.

Diversions are in place as the road will be closed for some time.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url