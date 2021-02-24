Comments Off on Serious Crash – Waitematā

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Dome Forest.

The crash was reported shortly after 11.30am

The crash involves two vehicles and there are reports of four people injured.

One person is reported to have critical injuries.

The road is currently blocked and Police have set up diversions on SH1 at Kaipara Flats Road to the south and at Wayby Valley Road to the north.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays with diversions expected to remain in place for some time.

Motorists travelling between Wellsford and Auckland are currently advised to take the alternative SH16 route to avoid these diversions.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url