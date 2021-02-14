on Serious Crash – Pakuranga Road/Ti Rakau Drive – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are at scene of a serious car v motorcycle crash in Pakuranga.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Pakuranga Road and Ti Rakau Drive at around 7:56am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and could be for some time.

We ask motorists to avoid the area and to expect delays.

We appreciate motorists patience while diversions are put in place.

