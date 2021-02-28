Comments Off on Round The Bays Is Not Going Ahead

Press Release – Round the Bays

27 February

Tomorrow morning’s Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is not going ahead due to the Ministry of Health’s move to Alert Level 3 in Auckland, which comes into effect at 6am on Sunday, 28 February.

We know how much all our participants were looking forward to event day, but we respect the need to keep everyone safe and contain the spread of COVID-19.

All registered participants will be notified by email tonight, however we ask you to please share this through your media channels for people who may have missed this evening’s news of the change in alert levels.

