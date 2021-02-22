Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust, A Veteran Support Organisation In Auckland, Launches A New Website Showcasing Support Services

Press Release – Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust

The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust unveiled their new website providing information about the direct and indirect services to veterans and their families. The website is www.ranfurly.org.nz.

The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust has been supporting veterans and their families for many years. Redevelopment of the Ranfurly House in Auckland is part of the plan to continuously support veterans. The Ranfurly House went through renovations to provide public rooms on the ground floor and offices on the upper floor. The foundation aims to better understand the needs of the veterans and their families – suggestions on support and services and how to deliver them effectively are welcome.

The website focuses on Veterans’ Support services.

Veterans’ Support

The main goal of The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust is to ensure they continue to provide services to NZ veterans, service personnel and their families. A number of services are also offered including The Ranfurly Veterans Centre, Ranfurly Hospital, The Poppy Foundation and Weserved.nz.

Veterans, ex-service members and their whanau can work collaboratively at The Ranfurly Veterans’ Centre. It is a shared space designed with a number of useful rooms for veteran support organisations to operate from.

To care for veterans’ health, the Ranfurly Hospital offers a range of medical care services with modern facilities and comfortable living environment.

The Poppy Foundation has been established in 2017 and been providing financial assistance to eligible members of RSAs in Auckland. All welfare associated costs from glasses, hearing aids, dental and medical costs of the veterans and their dependents are eligible for potential assistance.

For a list of various groups providing a wide range of support services weserved.nz is designed to serve as the service directory for NZ Veterans and Service Personnel. From the websites, social media, and other contact details for health, employment, family support and assistance for housing and finance support, it can all be found in the website.

The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust cares for all Auckland veterans, and enquiries from outside this region are welcome.

