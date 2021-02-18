Public Transport In Canterbury At Alert Level 1

Press Release – Environment Canterbury

We were all very relieved to hear that we are moving to Alert Level 1 at midnight tonight. If you use public transport, please note that the Prime Minister has advised that face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport and on domestic flights nationwide.

Aucklanders have been wearing face masks on public transport since 19 November when they moved to Level 1. It has become second nature there, and we know Cantabrians will step up as well.

Wearing a face covering helps keep you and others safe by helping to stop droplets spreading when someone speaks, laughs, coughs or sneezes. They are particularly useful when physical distancing is not possible, such as on public transport.

Some people, including some drivers, are exempt from wearing one.

Read more about face coverings, including who is exempt, on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Read more at Metroinfo.co.nz.

