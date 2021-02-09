Police Update On Westmere Sudden Death

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City West CIB:

Police investigating the death of a man in Westmere are not treating the matter as suspicious.

The man was located unresponsive at Meola Creek at around 7am on Monday February 8.

A post-mortem examination was completed this morning and Police have since identified the man and we are notifying his next of kin.

Following the results of that examination and our enquiries to date, Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police are still making routine follow up enquiries into the matter, however it will ultimately be referred to the Coroner.

Again, we would like to acknowledge the members of the public who came forward yesterday to assist Police with our enquiries.

