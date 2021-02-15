Petition To Scrap Auckland City Councils Controversial Bed Tax

Press Release – Auckland Hotels

2021 was supposed to be a huge year for Auckland’s accommodation industry with two major events scheduled. The America’s Cup which should have brought in wealthy tourists from around the world. And APEC which was supposed to bring 20,000 guest nights to NZ accommodation providers with Auckland getting the lions share. The hotel industry has been gearing up for these events for 4 years, with huge capital outlay, building new capacity, and renovating existing hotels.

Covid has hurt much of the economy, but the tourism sector has taken the brunt of the financial impact. Our accommodation providers are among the worst hit. What’s needed is for Auckland City Council to scrap this additional tax on an industry that is already struggling. While the Council is offering temporary relief what’s needed is some time to recover and a complete rethink, with any new initiative being industry lead.

Sign the petition at Change.org

