Parliament: Oral Questions – 16 February 2021

Questions to Ministers

  1. DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Does he accept that Māori are a population group particularly vulnerable to COVID-19; if so, can he confirm that there is a specific vaccine roll-out plan for Māori?
  2. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions related to the COVID-19 response?
  3. BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What financial support is available to businesses when alert levels are raised as a result of a resurgence of COVID-19?
  4. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Has the Government made daily COVID-19 saliva testing compulsory for border workers; if not, why not?
  5. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What progress has the Government recently made on vaccines for COVID-19?
  6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Was the laundry worker at LSG Sky Chefs, who contracted COVID-19, required to get a regular COVID-19 test, and how many people handling objects associated with the border are not required to get a COVID-19 test on a regular basis?
  7. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement regarding raising COVID-19 alert levels, “Three days will give us time to gather further information, undertake large scale testing, and establish if there has been wider community transmission”; if so, does she believe the alert levels will be able to be reduced at the end of these three days?
  8. IBRAHIM OMER to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What recent announcements has she made about supporting more New Zealanders into work?
  9. TEANAU TUIONO to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Are all Government employees and contractors in managed isolation and quarantine facilities and at the border being paid at least the living wage?
  10. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has the Government made on funding rainbow youth mental health supports?
  11. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Can he confirm reports that the Ministry of Health was unaware high-risk Air New Zealand crew were staying in a hotel in the Auckland CBD, and that they only found out when it was reported in the media?
  12. KIERAN McANULTY to the Minister of Transport: How is the Government keeping critical air freight and exports flowing?

