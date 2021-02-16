Parliament: Oral Questions – 16 February 2021
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Does he accept that Māori are a population group particularly vulnerable to COVID-19; if so, can he confirm that there is a specific vaccine roll-out plan for Māori?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s statements and actions related to the COVID-19 response?
- BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What financial support is available to businesses when alert levels are raised as a result of a resurgence of COVID-19?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Has the Government made daily COVID-19 saliva testing compulsory for border workers; if not, why not?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What progress has the Government recently made on vaccines for COVID-19?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Was the laundry worker at LSG Sky Chefs, who contracted COVID-19, required to get a regular COVID-19 test, and how many people handling objects associated with the border are not required to get a COVID-19 test on a regular basis?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement regarding raising COVID-19 alert levels, “Three days will give us time to gather further information, undertake large scale testing, and establish if there has been wider community transmission”; if so, does she believe the alert levels will be able to be reduced at the end of these three days?
- IBRAHIM OMER to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What recent announcements has she made about supporting more New Zealanders into work?
- TEANAU TUIONO to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Are all Government employees and contractors in managed isolation and quarantine facilities and at the border being paid at least the living wage?
- PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has the Government made on funding rainbow youth mental health supports?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Can he confirm reports that the Ministry of Health was unaware high-risk Air New Zealand crew were staying in a hotel in the Auckland CBD, and that they only found out when it was reported in the media?
- KIERAN McANULTY to the Minister of Transport: How is the Government keeping critical air freight and exports flowing?
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url