Operation Beverly: Police Make Two Additional Arrests

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City CIB:

Two further arrests have been made as part of the Police investigation into historical sexual offending at Dilworth School in Auckland.

Those arrests are as follows:

A 71-year-old Levin man will face three charges in relation to indecency with boys.

A 70-year-old Palmerston North man has been charged with three counts of indecent assault and one charge of inducing a boy to do an indecent act.

Both men are bailed to appear in the Auckland District Court on 1 March 2021.

The investigation team have spoken to over 100 former students who have been identified as being victims of sexual abuse while attending the school, since Operation Beverly was first announced to the public in September 2020.

These arrests have been made with assistance from the large volume of calls received by the team since last year.

I acknowledge those who have contacted Police to date and continue to encourage anyone with information, and that hasn’t spoken with us yet, to contact Operation Beverly on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz.

