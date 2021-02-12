Comments Off on Operation Attina: Arrest Made In Sunnyhills Homicide Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau Police:

Police investigating the murder of Elizabeth Zhong in east Auckland in late November 2020 have arrested a man.

The 47-year-old man was arrested by Police today and has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court later today.

We know the community expected Police to get on with the investigation and bring about justice for Elizabeth.

From the outset of this investigation, the team of detectives working on Operation Attina have worked diligently to bring about a result in this case.

We hope this will bring some reassurance to the community and Elizabeth’s family.

Police are unable to comment further as this matter is now before the Court.

