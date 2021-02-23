Oceans 21 Celebrates Its “Coming Of Age”

Press Release – Surf Life Saving New Zealand

More than 800 Junior Surf members from around Aotearoa New Zealand will make their way to Mt Maunganui’s Main Beach on Thursday for one of the country’s largest children’s sporting events.

Oceans ’21 turns…well…21 this year and a sense of relief and celebration is in the air. Last week’s COVID-19 alert level changes raised uncertainty as to whether Oceans ‘21 could go ahead – and whether Auckland competitors would be able to attend if the city remained at Alert Level 2. Hundreds of participants held their breath leading up to Monday afternoon’s announcement.

Steve Brennan, Volunteer Coach at Orewa Surf Life Saving Club and father to 14-year-old Oceans ’21 competitor Elizabeth Brennan, says the family was elated to hear confirmation that they could participate in what’s become an annual highlight.

“This is Elizabeth’s final year of competing at Oceans and she’s worked so hard to get here, even training during lockdowns,” he says.

“There was a massive sense of relief when we heard that Auckland was going back down to Level 1 – we were really crossing our fingers – and now we can’t wait to head down and support her. It’s going to be an incredible event.”

Oceans ’21 is an iconic Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) tradition which encapsulates the joy, excitement and skill involved in Surf Lifesaving, as well as providing a chance for kids aged 10 – 14 to test their mettle in a safe surf environment.

Over four action-packed days, Junior Surf competitors will take part in events designed to emulate real-life beach rescue situations.

“We’re expecting a decent swell throughout the competition and our Juniors will be provided with an awesome opportunity to test their surf lifesaving skills,” says Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Sport Events Manager, Mark Inglis.

“These young people are the future of Surf Lifesaving and we can’t wait to see what they’re capable of!”

For further information about Oceans ’21, visit the event page on the SLSNZ Website.

Oceans ’21 Event Information

When: Thursday, Feb 25 – Sunday, Feb 28

Where: Mount Maunganui – Main Beach

Who:

849 competitors aged 10 – 14

47 of 74 SLSNZ Clubs from as far south as Dunedin and as far north as Ruakaka.

Age groups:

U11

U12

U13

U14

Individual events:

Sprint

Flags

Run Swim Run

Surf Race

Diamond Race (swim, board and run)

Board Race

Team events:

Beach Relay

2km Beach Relay

Board Relay

Grand Cameron Relay (6 person run, swim, board paddle event)

Tube Rescue and Board Rescue

Competing clubs:

Bethells Beach SLSP

Brighton SLSC

East End SLSC

Fitzroy SLSC

Foxton SLSC

Lyall Bay SLSC

Mairangi Bay SLSC

Mangawhai Heads SLSC

Maranui SLSC

Midway SLSC

Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Muriwai VLS

New Brighton SLSC

New Plymouth Old Boys SLSC

North Beach SLSC

Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC

Omaha Beach SLSC

Omanu SLSC

Opunake SLSC

Orewa SLSC

Otaki SLSC

Paekakariki Surf Lifeguards

Papamoa SLSC

Pauanui SLSC

Piha SLSC

Pukehina Surf Rescue

Red Beach SLSC

Ruakaka SLSP

South Brighton SLSC

Spencer Park SLSC

St Clair SLSC

St Kilda SLSC

Sumner SLSC

Taylors Mistake SLSC

Titahi Bay SLSC

Waihi Beach LS

Waikanae SLSC

Waikuku Beach SLSC

Waimairi SLSC

Waimarama SLSC

Wainui SLSC

Westshore SLSC

Whakatane SLSC

Whangamata SLSC

Whiritoa LS

Worser Bay LSC

