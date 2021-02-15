NZ Post Update On Services During Alert Level 3 And 2

Press Release – NZ Post

NZ Post is continuing to provide delivery services in Alert Level 3 in Auckland and Alert Level 2 nationwide.

“We are committed to keeping our people, and New Zealanders, safe. From today, our delivery people will be reintroducing ‘contactless’ delivery and keeping a two metre distance from all members of the public. This applies to all of New Zealand,” says NZ Post Chief Customer Officer Bryan Dobson.

This means NZ Post courier drivers (including CourierPost and Pace) will arrive at your home and let you know that they are there (knock on door). They will stand 2 metres away from you (or as far back as is safe) and wait for someone to answer the door. They will ask for your name which they will record on their handheld device as proof of delivery. They’ll place the parcel down in front of them to complete the delivery.

“While you may be excited to receive your item from us, we ask everyone to please strictly respect the two metre rule for our people, and to not approach Couriers and Posties as they deliver your items.

“In Auckland, our teams will be wearing masks when in public places, in keeping with Government guidelines. Note that our people are not required by the Government to wear a mask when alone in their vehicles. Couriers are encouraged to scan using the COVID app, but we are also able to provide contact tracing via their parcel delivery scanning. Across the country, we are continuing to follow all Government advise, such as observing hygiene practices, including washing of hands, physical distancing in our processing sites, and other safety measures.

“If you need to visit your local PostShop, it is best to check our store locator on www.nzpost.co.nz for the most up to date information on whether your local PostShop is open, as this will vary within Auckland.

“Outside of Auckland, PostShops will remain open, but are following all Government advice and safety guidelines including high hygiene standards and physical distancing of two metres. If customers have an item they wish to send they can also do so by booking a contactless pick-up on our website via our Print Postage Online page www.nzpost.co.nz/pay-print-postage-online

“If you’ve got a query about your item or our services, please visit our website where Frequently Asked Questions and other information is being updated regularly. Our call centre is in the process of setting up Alert Level 3 arrangements – with some of our customer care teams working from home and some working in a physically distanced way at one of our sites. We expect there may be some disruption today as they make these changes, so please check the website in the first instance for information on your query.

“At this stage it is too early to tell what the impact of these Alert Levels might have on the quantity of online shopping we receive to deliver, but we are working with businesses who send large volumes of items to forecast what we might see in the coming days and weeks. It is possible that a sustained increase in the number of parcels coming in over a short period may lead to some delays, however we will provide regular updates if this is the case.

“We want to reassure customers that we are applying what we learnt last time to help keep deliveries flowing smoothly, while prioritising the safety of our people and all New Zealanders,” says Bryan Dobson.

