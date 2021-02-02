Comments Off on Northern Motorway To Close Overnight For Gantry Removal

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed overnight on Sunday 7 February to allow removal of an overhead gantry at Dairy Flat.

Both north and southbound lanes of the motorway will be closed between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale from 10:00PM until 5:00AM. On ramps at Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale will close at 9:00PM. A detour via the Dairy Flat Highway will be signposted, says Waka Kotahi Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

“The motorway closure will happen overnight to minimise disruption for motorists. We urge motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The gantry provides electronic information to motorists. It’s been taken down for maintenance and to make structural improvements.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url