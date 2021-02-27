Northcote Firearms Incident, Information Sought

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are seeking information in relation to a firearms incident in Northcote.

Emergency services were called to Cadness Reserve about 7pm yesterday following reports of gun shots.

A youth was taken to North Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being transferred to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A scene examination was conducted this morning and cordons have now been stood down.

Initial enquiries indicate a large number of youths were at the reserve earlier in the evening.

Police would like to speak to those people as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105, quoting job number P045638720.

Any relevant photographs or videos can be uploaded here.

