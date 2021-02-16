Comments Off on Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated & HBDHB Response To The COVID Outbreak In Auckland And The Vaccination That Is Pending

The return to Level 3 COVID lockdown in Auckland has amplified the need for us to be more vigilant and more future focused in our rohe. We have in the past shown how we can keep our communities and our marae kainga safe, and we must do it again.

Immediate attention needs to focus on getting our hākui and hākoro vaccine ready against COVID as soon as the vaccine is available.

It is right that the government has identified the border workers and their whānau as first recipients of the vaccine as 12% of those are Māori, 12% are Pacifica and 24% are of other ethnic backgrounds. Second on the rank will be frontline first responder’s services such as St Johns, health workers, vaccinators, GPs, and so on. Right on their heels will be kaumātua, rest homes and elderly before they open up to the general public to access. A meeting this morning with the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) Chief Executive Officer, Keriana Brooking, confirmed that this process will be followed locally.

Whānau should be alert to pānui indicating where and when the vaccines will be available to kaumātua and shouldn’t hesitate being vaccine ready. The HBDHB and the Iwi will be working with communities to ensure equitable access is guaranteed across the region. Those aged sixteen (16) years and younger do not need to be vaccinated and will not be included in this roll out.

The Tīhei Mauri Ora Centre that was established during previous lockdowns will be operating to ensure that all our whānau pounamu receive the vaccine in a timely manner.

Police will continue to work with iwi and other agencies regarding any increased need to close boarders to protect our loved ones, especially those who are more vulnerable.

We will be working together with other regional and local leaders to ensure that our efforts are unified across our region. We will do our best to keep our communities updated as we progress cautiously.

Tihei Kahungunu!

