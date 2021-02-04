New Three-year Licences For Capital’s E-scooter Operators

Press Release – Wellington City Council

Two companies have been selected by Wellington City Council to operate their e-scooter sharing services in the capital for the next three years.

Local provider Flamingo and newcomer Beam will take up the three-year licences from Monday 1 March. Flamingo has been operating in the city since 2019 and will continue; Singapore-based Beam is currently operating in Auckland as well as cities in Australia and Asia.

The two were selected after an evaluation of four company proposals submitted to the Council early this year. This follows on from the end of the 18-month trial of the e-scooter scheme on 31 December. Lime and Neuron were the other two contenders.

Chief City Planner Liam Hodgetts says the Council received four strong proposals for the evaluation panel to consider and all four could have made the cut, however through the selection process officers agreed the two best proposals were from Flamingo and Beam.

“City Councillors agreed in principal last year that the e-scooter scheme could continue from 2021 and that new licences could be issued, however the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback later this year through a review of the Trading in Public Places Bylaw. This review will provide recommendations to Councillors so they can determine how or if the scheme continues in Wellington.”

He says any changes to how the e-scooters operate would be based on the Council’s experience to date. “If it continues, we would be in a better position to manage public share micro-mobility such as e-scooters and bikes, and to select and monitor the companies operating them in the future.”

Flamingo spokesperson Nick Hyland says they are excited to continue to provide Wellingtonians a fun, safe and easy way to get around town. “We look forward to collaboratively working with Wellington City Council to ensure our scooter sharing service plays a positive role in the future of urban mobility in Wellington.”

Frederick Conquer, spokesperson for Beam, says: “The company is grateful for the chance to bring our sustainable, affordable and safe e-scooter programme to Wellington and to partner with the local community to create new business and transportation opportunities.”

The current licences expire on 28 February – Flamingo will continue and Lime will be replaced with Beam on 1 March.

