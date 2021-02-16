on New Pop-Up CTC To Open In Papatoetoe On Tuesday 16 February

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

9.25pm, 15 February 2021

An additional Community Testing Centre (CTC) will be open at Kohuora Park in Papatoetoe from 9am on Tuesday 16 February.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

