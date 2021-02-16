Metro Auckland Testing Update

Press Release – Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre

Daily testing updates are based on data from our laboratories – once a swab is registered at a laboratory it is in our database and this means the total number of swabs taken in a day is usually not known for a couple of days as swabs are registered up to 48 hours after the test is carried out. However we do report preliminary results.

Today as of this update we had registered 1,133 community tests taken on 16 February done in Auckland. These tests were taken at our community testing centres (CTC), pop-up testing centres, GP clinics and urgent care clinics.

For comparison, as at 5pm today our laboratories had registered 8,638 community tests taken in Auckland on 15 February. Note that this does not include testing at the border and in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The demand for testing in Auckland has remained strong today, with wait times at a number of CTCs in Auckland, especially those closest to the locations of interest.

As at 3pm, the wait times had reduced to less than an hour at the Otara CTC, less than 30 minutes at the Wiri CTC, and less than 10 minutes at the Botany CTC. There were no reports of queues at any of Auckland’s other CTCs.

Today we opened further two community testing centres – a pop-up CTC at Kohuora Park in Papatoetoe and an additional CTC in Takanini.

We have boosted capacity at all of Auckland’s community testing centres, with additional staff and extended hours. This same testing capacity will remain in place tomorrow.

We are monitoring the demand for testing closely and will continue to increase capacity and hours at the current CTCs and open new CTCs as needed.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

