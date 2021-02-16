on Metro Auckland Testing Update And Additional CTC To Open In Takanini

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Media update – as at 5pm

15 February 2021

• Daily testing updates are based on data from our laboratories – once a swab is registered at a laboratory it is in our database and this means the total number of swabs taken in a day is usually not known for a couple of days as swabs are registered up to 48 hours after the test is carried out. However we do report preliminary results.

Today as of this update we had registered 1,925 community tests taken on 15 February done in Auckland. These tests were taken at our community testing centres (CTC), pop-up testing centres, GP clinics and urgent care clinics.

For comparison, as at 5pm today our laboratories had registered 1,786 community tests taken in Auckland on 14 February. Note that this does not include testing at the border and in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

• An additional community testing centre opened on Botany Road in Golflands this.

• Another community testing centre will open in Takanini tomorrow morning.

• We have boosted capacity at all of Auckland’s community testing centres, with additional staff and extended hours.

• We continue to monitor demand for testing closely and will continue to increase capacity and hours at the current CTCs and open new CTCs as needed.

• There has been strong demand for testing in Auckland and we thank the public for their patience.

• For up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

• For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

