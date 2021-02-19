Meet Our Bachelor’s First Group Of Ladies
This week Sol3 Mio’s Moses Mackay was announced as TVNZ 2’s new bachelor. Joining him on this once-in-a lifetime adventure are 18 eligible bachelorettes, and now, we’re introducing the first six hoping to walk away with his final rose!
The first six women competing for Moses’ heart are:
Luisa (Lou) Kures, Content Creator, Invercargill
Samantha McKenzie, Recruitment Specialist, New Plymouth
Shenae Connelly, Marketing Advisor, Auckland
Kimi-Rose Webster, High School English Teacher, Auckland
Kayla Anderson, Self-love Coach, Waihi
Negin Shademan, Police Officer, Auckland
Will police officer Negin lock up Moses’ heart? Could beach babe Kayla, the self-love coach, teach him a thing or two about the four-letter word – or will Moses need a lesson in love from high school English teacher Kimi-Rose?
All will be revealed when The Bachelor New Zealand premieres on TVNZ 2, Tuesday 2nd March at 7:30PM.
The remaining ladies will be announced shortly.
