Meet Deloitte’s New Leaders

Deloitte is pleased to announce the recent appointment of 11 new partners who represent a diverse group of talent and our continued commitment to delivering the highest level of service to clients throughout New Zealand.

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive Thomas Pippos says “Our new leaders each bring a unique skill set which will assist our clients with the continued need to innovate and transform to be the best in business, whilst also bringing additional perspectives and expertise to our leadership group.”

In Auckland, Pieter Erasmus, Benoit Lancelot, Paul Seller, Bindi Shah and Victoria Turner have been made Assurance and Advisory Partners and collectively add close to 55 years of audit, technical accounting and advisory experience to the team.

Recognising the increasing demand for data and digital acumen, Aravind Subramanian and Leissa Wheatley have been appointed Consulting Partners. Aravind leads Auckland’s analytics and cognitive services and Leissa is a specialist in customer experience driven product service designs and experience led transformations.

Cassandra Worrall has also been appointed as a Partner for Clients and Marketing, leading firmwide client and industry initiatives as well as brand strategy and marketing.

In Wellington, Jeff Brandt brings his extensive experience in digital transformation to the partnership, helping organisations to make the most of technology while also adopting contemporary ways of working.

In Christchurch, Emma Johns has been admitted as a Consulting Partner. Emma has deep experience in designing and delivering IT products and services transformations.

In Hamilton, we are pleased to introduce Andrea Scatchard as a Tax Partner. Andrea has particular expertise in GST and employment tax, working with businesses across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

In addition to the 11 partner appointments, 18 Directors have also recently been announced. More information about all 29 new leaders can be found here.

