Mayor Goff Welcomes Move To Level 2

Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the move to Level 2 for Auckland but urged people to continue following precautions.

“I want to thank Aucklanders for their efforts over the last few days. I know it has not been easy.

“However, today’s cases show us a short sharp lockdown was necessary to hit this outbreak on the head. We are not fully out of the woods yet, so we need to be cautious.

“The vital thing now is for people to continue scanning their QR codes and get tested if they are feeling unwell.

The Mayor said even with the move to level 2, the last three days had put Auckland businesses under pressure.

“This is the third time Auckland has been at level three in less than 12 months and the cumulative impact on businesses is real. We need to ensure there is flexibility from the government to help those businesses most affected by even relatively short periods at level 3, as well as those that are most impacted by level 2 restrictions.”

