Man Arrested Following Glenfield Assault

Police investigating a serious assault in Glenfield that left a man in critical condition have made an arrest.

A 24-year-old man, who is associated with the Head Hunters gang, has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident on Manuka Road on Saturday 13th February 2021.

He is due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning.

A team of detectives have been working tirelessly to identify the vehicle and person involved, including reviewing CCTV and dash camera footage.

The victim remains in critical condition on life support at Auckland Hospital, and Police have been supporting the man’s family.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who came forward with information.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

