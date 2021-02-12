on Landmark Former Superette Premises Up For Sale With Aisles Of Mixed-use Options

A mixed-use property that for decades housed a landmark Mt Eden superette has been placed on the market for sale.

The Eden Foods superette, previously Mt Eden Four Square, has been a recognisable presence offering convenience foods and groceries in the heart of Mt Eden village for a generation.

The two-storey freehold property that housed the business until recently at 444-446 Mt Eden Road has now been put up for sale for the first time in over 20 years.

In addition to the longstanding superette, the site contains an office, storage and three-bedroom residence above – with options for new owners to further capitalise on the property’s mixed-use potential.

The land and buildings at 444-446 Mt Eden Road are now being marketed for sale with vacant possession by way of a tender (unless sold prior) closing on 16 March through Bayleys Auckland City and Fringe team.

Salespeople Phil Haydock and James Were said the property consisted of two self-contained buildings with a total floor area of some 537 square metres on an approximately 420-square metre site with four secure car parks.

“The improvements are made up of a high-profile building of some 469 square metres fronting onto Mt Eden Road, plus an approximately 67-square metre rear building,” said Mr Haydock.

“The front building has an A-grade Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 85 percent of new building standard, while the rear building is graded A+, with a rating exceeding 100 percent.”

Mr Haydock said the property’s high profile in the community over the years had been supported by its 10 metres of frontage to busy Mt Eden Road.

“Positioned right in the heart of the vibrant Mt Eden village, near the intersection with Stokes Road, this site offers excellent exposure to busy foot traffic plus more than 15,000 vehicles passing each weekday, according to Auckland Transport.

“Just four kilometres south of Auckland’s CBD, it is well served by multiple bus services and is within walking distance of Mt Eden train station further up Mt Eden Road,” Mr Haydock said.

The Mt Eden Road site is zoned Business – Local Centre under Auckland Council’s unitary plan – a zoning which generally applies to small centres served by good public transport.

Mr Were said this zoning was aimed at providing for the convenience needs of surrounding neighbourhoods.

“It supports a wide range of activities such as local retail, commercial services, offices, food and beverage and appropriately scaled supermarkets – and this flexibility is clearly evidenced by the vibrant mix of activities to be found in the Mt Eden village.

“Mt Eden is well-known as one of Auckland’s most lively suburban villages and the surrounding neighbourhoods provide local businesses with access to one of the city’s most prosperous catchments,” said Mr Were.

“The site’s zoning allows a maximum height of 13 metres, enabling residential use on upper floors. This presents buyers of the Mt Eden Road property with additional add-value or redevelopment options to fully optimise its mixed-use potential.”

Mr Were said the property’s positioning within the ‘double-grammar zone’ for enrolment at Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls Grammar and proximity to other sought-after schools, added further to the site’s strengths – particularly for residential uses.

“This is a highly versatile property with the capacity to house multiple tenancies with a well-balanced mix of retail, office, storage and residential, plus the added bonus of onsite car parking – a prized asset in this part of the city,” said Mr Were.

