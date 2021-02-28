Comments Off on Household Member Of Case M Returns A Positive Test Result

Press Release – Ministry of Health

27 February 2021

As announced by the Director-General of Health this evening, a further person in the household of Case M has returned a positive result.

The latest case, known as Case N, is currently asymptomatic.

The three other members of the household have returned negative tests. All family members are isolating.

Locations of interest

Case M is a student at the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) and also works part-time, one day a week, at Kerry Logistics (Oceania) Limited. Affected MIT students have been emailed this evening.

A number of locations of interest that Case M visited have now been advised. These include Hunter Plaza, Burger King Highland Park, Your Health Pharmacy, and Pak n Save Manukau. City Fitness in Hunter Plaza, a gym the person attended, has also advised its members by email directly of the time and day of interest.

Details on locations of interest is available on the Ministry’s website and will continue to be updated as they come to hand https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

People who were at these locations of interest should isolate for 14 days and if symptoms develop, get tested.

Up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland

Additional community testing centres are available in Auckland this weekend, many with extended hours. These are in Otara, Botany, Pakuranga Heights, Balmoral, Henderson and Northcote.

In East Auckland, a CTC at Lloyd Elsmore Park, Pakuranga Heights, will be open from 8am – 4pm Sunday.

The Botany CTC at Golflands will be open from 9am – 5pm Sunday.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

Alert Levels

Auckland goes into Level 3 as of 6am Sunday, 28 February for 7 days.

The remainder of New Zealand will go into Level 2 as of 6am Sunday 28 February for 7 days.

Information on the Alert Level requirements may be seen here https://covid19.govt.nz/

The Ministry will be providing a further update tomorrow at 1pm.

