Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today.

There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. Nationally, the monthly number of home transfers rose 40 percent in December 2020 to 19,224, including the 53 percent increase in Auckland, and a 48 percent rise in Canterbury.

Property transfers often involve a sale, but also include marriage settlements, and boundary or trustee changes that don’t involve a direct sale or purchase.

