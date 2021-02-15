For Business It’s About Being Safe

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Businesses should be confident that the Government has moved quickly and will do the same to support business over the next three days said Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

“Businesses need to ensure their staff are informed of the plan and stay home. If we all follow the rules, work from home, maintain physical distancing, wear masks when out, scan the QR codes for fast track and trace, and get tested if unwell, then this Level 3 lockdown across Auckland and level 2 alert level for the rest of the country will be temporary. The alert levels will be reviewed daily and if we get the answers to the questions that will keep us safe then restrictions will be lifted within 72 hours.

Small and medium businesses in particular have adapted over the last twelve months and would have known that there would be another outbreak so they have plans in place to respond – a short sharp response by Government with support for business should not be seen as a disaster – business is smarter than that. We need to show we have learned from previous lockdowns and make this as painless as possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url