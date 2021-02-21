Comments Off on Final Women Revealed For The Bachelor New Zealand!

Press Release – TVNZ

TVNZ can now reveal the final six bachelorettes heading to The Bachelor New Zealand mansion. 18 ladies will put everything on the line in the hope of walking away with Sol3 Mio’s Moses Mackay’s final rose.

Viewers of The Block NZ will recognise Niki Osborne from the 5th season of the series, however it’s tools down and roses up this time around for Niki! Also a qualified marriage celebrant, Niki knows what a fairy-tale ending looks like – could this be hers?

Also joining the show are a solicitor, a company director, a client services manager and a real estate agent – but will their business acumen put them ahead of the pack when it comes to the race for love?

The final 6 women ready to walk the red carpet are:

Shivani Meera Pragji, Solicitor, Auckland

Sabby Jey, Company Director, Auckland

Niki Osborne, Forensic Research Scientist/Marriage Celebrant, Auckland

Devaney Davis, Client Services Manager, Auckland

Amanda Page, Real Estate Agent, Auckland

Steph Kennard, Managing Director, Tauranga

Who will walk away with Moses’ final rose? Find out for yourself when The Bachelor New Zealand premieres on TVNZ 2, Tuesday 2nd March.

