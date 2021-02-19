on Dwelling In The Margins — A New Book On Alternative Publishing In Aotearoa

DWELLING IN THE MARGINS

Edited by Katie Kerr

On the periphery of Aotearoa New Zealand’s publishing scene, there is a rich and varied cottage industry of small press publishers. They work in collaboration, in gaps between paid gigs and with the support of like-minded peers: poets who print, curators-cum-editors, self-publishing photographers, and cross-disciplinary designers.

From this rich set of makers come books that are inventive. Books that are attentive and thoughtful. Books that are often genre-bending and indeterminate. Books that are exquisitely designed. Books that exist as beautiful objects, made to be admired rather than mass-produced.

Despite the huge costs of printing, and even bigger challenges of distribution, alternative publishing in Aotearoa is thriving.

Dwelling in the Margins introduces the artists and makers of independent publishing in their own words. Through a curated collection of stories and essays, thirty practitioners reflect on their craft, speculate on the changing landscape of book-making, and imagine alternative frameworks for the future of publishing.

About the editor

Katie Kerr is a graphic designer moonlighting as an editor and publisher. With Berlin-based photographer Alice Connew she co-runs intercontinental publishing platform GLORIA. Katie lectures in design at Auckland University of Technology and helps run the bookshop Strange Goods in the heart of Karangahape Road.

Dwelling in the Margins features: Dominic Hoey, Imogen Taylor, Judy Darragh, Catherine Griffiths, Bruce Connew, Bridget Reweti, Matariki Williams, Luke Wood, Sarah Maxey, Ella Sutherland, Jonty Valentine, Haruhiko Sameshima, Matthew Galloway, Louise Menzies, Sophie Davis, Alan Deare, Chloe Geoghegan, Alice Connew, Anita Tótha, Balamohan Shingade, Chris Holdaway, Erena Shingade, Gabi Lardies, Simon Gennard, Harry Culy, Katie Kerr, Lizzie Boon, Melinda Johnston, Samuel Walsh, Sophie Rzepecky and Virginia Woods-Jack.

Published: 18 February 2021

Imprint: Gloria Books

RRP: $45

