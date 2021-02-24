Devonport Is Hosting Race Days By The Sea

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

Devonport’s Windsor Reserve is gearing up to be a popular spot for spectators to make the most of the 36th America’s Cup with a jam-packed schedule of free activities, entertainment, food and live screenings of the racing.

Taking place across back-to-back weekends of 5, 6 and 7 March, and then 12, 13 and 14 March, Race Days by the Sea is being brought to the community by the Devonport Business Association and Auckland Unlimited’s Summernova Festival Series.

There will be something for everyone, including movie nights, magicians, circus performers, drum workshops, interactive art displays, live music, kapa haka, bouncy castles, face painting and a delicious range of food and beverages from local food vendors.

Auckland Unlimited General Manager Destination Steve Armitage says creating something extra special for Devonport during the America’s Cup Match adds further vibrancy to the seaside village.

“Devonport is the perfect setting to complement what’s taking place on the water. Race Days by the Sea will offer some fun, family friendly activity for the local community, as well as another drawcard for visitors,” he says.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support such a diverse range of events on the North Shore as part our new Summernova Festival Series. This is why we’ve worked with event partners to create a programme of events and activity like Love Your Maunga Ki Maungauika North Head, Waterbourne Beach Festival at Takapuna Beach Reserve, Sunsetter Festival at Smales Farm, and now Race Days by the Sea in Devonport,” says Steve.

Devonport Business Association Chair Dianne Hale says Race Days by the Sea will appeal to a range of people, not just sailing fans.

“We invite you to join us! Watch the racing live on the big screen on Windsor Reserve, take in the weekends’ festivities and everything our wonderful village has to offer – including great cafes, bars and restaurants and a unique seaside shopping experience,” says Diane.

To ensure a safe, pedestrian-friendly event, there will some small road closures put in place during the event days along King Edward Parade between Victoria Road and Buchanan Street.

What’s on at Race Days by the Sea?

Race Days by the Sea is a celebration of the sights, sounds, flavours and talent of the Devonport community. On Friday 5 and 12 March, daily programming begins from 3:00 PM, wrapping up around 8:00 PM. On Saturdays and Sundays (6 – 7 & 13 – 14), the action starts from midday and finishes between 7:00 and 8:00 PM each night.

When racing is on, the America’s Cup action will unfold on the big screen, complemented by plenty of tasty treats from local food vendors, live performances, and interactive activities, games and more.

For all the details, RSVP to the Race Days by the Sea Facebook events or check out devonport.co.nz/explore/race-days-by-the-sea/. Programme highlights outlined below!

Friday 5 March

Kicking off Race Days by the Sea will be a movie night that’s all about our oceans, featuring Disney-favourite Moana starting from 16:00, followed by Maiden the renowned documentary about the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race.

Saturday 6 March

On Saturday, Devonport’s Windsor Park will come to life with NZ Navy Pipes and Drums band and Te Reo Heramana Kapahaka plus the Devonport Market, local kai, ice cream and activities all day, the opening races of the 36th America’s Cup, finishing off with Brazilian Divas live on stage.

Sunday 7 March

A day for the whanau, Sunday 7 March will be packed with child-friendly activities for kids of all ages, including activities from Devonport Peninsula Trust, bouncy castles, a sausage sizzle, crafts, ‘have-a-go’ Segway and e-scooters and much more.

Friday 12 March

Kicking off weekend two, Friday 12 March will start with the racing and finish with Mema Wilde live on stage, closing out the night with her own brand of smooth, acoustic melodies! There will be plenty on for the kids too, including a photo booth and a magician!

Saturday 13 March

Next up, Saturday 13 March will start with live music from Two Many Chiefs and wrap up with the rocking tunes of White Chapel Jak. In between, there will be plenty of America’s Cup magic, plus Devonport markets, React Circus performance, gymnastics activities, local food, drop-in activities and more.

Sunday 14 March

All good things come to an end and Sunday will mark the final day of Race Days by the Sea. Be part of the drumming workshop followed by live percussion and a puppet show from BaDaBoom. Local artist Nicki Heenan invites you to Sketch the Day or join Dizzie Pixie making a giant jellyfish. And finally, gather on the reserve to watch all the drama on the big screen as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli takes on Emirates Team New Zealand in what’s likely to be one of the final races of the 36th America’s Cup.

