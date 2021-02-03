CubaDuba Announces Jess B, Chantal Claret, Ngā Taniwha Installation And Te Kairanga Street Feast In Second Wave Release.

Press Release – CubaDuba

CubaDuba announces Jess B, American actress and songwriter Chantal Claret, Ngā Taniwha installation and Te Kairanga Street Feast in second wave release.

WELLINGTON, NZ — CubaDupa, New Zealand’s most diverse and creative street festival, has released its second wave of an additional 30 artists, 30 external stages and creative zones, and the first 40 Street Feast vendors for the festival which will be held on the weekend of March 27-28, 2021

Jess B, Aotearoa’s undeniable queen of hip hop graces the CubaDupa stage on the Saturday. NZ based American actress & songwriter Chantal Claret, known for her role in the Netflix hit series ‘Love’ and as lead singer in the band Morningwood, will bring us her one-of-a-kind fusion of earthy soul and boot-scootin’ stomp. Renowned French Singer-Songwriter Franck Monnet, based in Paekakariki, will honor CubaDupa with his first ever New Zealand festival performance.

Festival Director Gerry Paul says “We couldn’t be more excited about the second announcement of artists, vendors and external stages. The programme that has been pulled together by our creative community is astronomical. With only two months until the beautiful disruption of CubaDupa hits the streets, the team are buzzing and we feel privileged to be in a position to hold festivals. Aotearoa is the envy of the world right now – so join us on the last weekend of March and get ready for Wellington to turn it on!”

Auckland’s eleven-piece New Telepathics will bring an avant-garde explosion to the streets of Te Aro and to coincide with the CubaDupa appearance, they will be releasing a ‘best of’ vinyl featuring two new tracks. Molly and the Chromatics will fill the CubaDupa Sunday afternoon with their harmonies, horns and groovy tunes.

Te Kairanga Wines is the newest partner of this juggernaut festival and will be presenting the Te Kairanga Street Feast. Enjoy over 100 local food stalls offering a diverse range of local vendors and culinary experiences; including the triumphant return of the Wellington Night Market who have been closed since the March lockdown.

New for 2021 is the Wellington Airport Ngā Taniwha Stage, designed by Wellington wāhine toa artists; Miriama Grace-Smith, Xoe Hall and Gina Kiel. The design will feature the Whanganui-a-Tara taniwha Ngake and Whātaitai, as well as people woven throughout the taniwha representing the first iwi Ngai Tara that Te-Whanganui-a-Tara is named after, their descendants, mana whenua and people who live in the area today.

On the neighbourhood level, Cuba Street’s local businesses have been busy organising their own stages and programmes as part of the festival. Valhalla is offering a unique experience for alternative music lovers; featuring thrash metal, metal inspired by science fiction and horror, and dungeon synth. Wellington’s favourite music collective Eyegum has teamed up with Hotel Bristol to bring you a whole weekend of free music with over 13 bands including French for Rabbits, Grawlixes, HUMMUCIDE, Bored Housewives Club, Dartz, Spectre Collective and Goya, just to name a few.

‘The world’s smallest theatre’ Tiny Town will feature a wild and varying line up of tap dancing, DJs, Cabaret and sultry Jazz for five audience members at a time. Hugo Grrrl, Colossal, 3 Speed Crunch Box, Rollicking Entertainment and Humourous Arts will ignite your imagination and sense at The Mammoth as part of the Kāpura Circus & Cabaret Programme.

CubaDupa is held on the weekend of March 27-28, throughout the Cuba Street Precinct in Wellington. For latest details of artists, vendors and stages visit www.cubadupa.co.nz.

