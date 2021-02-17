COVID-19 Update: Transport In Auckland Under Alert Level 2

Press Release – Auckland Transport

The Government has announced that Auckland will be moving to Alert Level 2 at 11:59pm tonight, 17 February, until Monday when it will review its next steps.

The Government is advising that the general rule for Alert Level 2 is to play it safe. This means that if you are feeling sick you should stay home. Do not go to work or school feeling unwell. Do not socialise, and if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 you should avoid using public transport when travelling to a medical appointment.

Under Alert Level 2, the Government says you can travel, but make sure you do it in a safe way. This means:

Follow good hygiene practices;

Keep records of what travel services you use;

Keep track of who you have been in contact with;

Keep your distance from groups of people you do not know, where possible;

Minimise the number of places you stop on the way to your destination;

Do not travel to events which do not meet the requirements for gatherings at Alert Level 2.

Public transport will continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements in place. Per Government advice, it is recommended that you maintain physical distancing from people you don’t know while on public transport and please scan the Ministry of Health’s NZ COVID Tracer app QR code.

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport, and the Government says to consider wearing a face covering under Alert Level 2 when you cannot maintain physical distance from people you do not know elsewhere.

“I want to thank Aucklanders for their efforts over the last few days. I know it hasn’t been easy,” says Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

“However, a short sharp lockdown was necessary to hit this outbreak on the head. We are not fully out of the woods yet, so we need to be cautious. The vital thing now is for people to keep following the rules: wear a mask on public transport, continue scanning the QR codes and get tested if you are feeling unwell.”

Fares will continue to be charged during Alert Level 2. Cash will not be accepted on public transport. Customers must tag on/off with their AT HOP card and we strongly recommend that you register your AT HOP card to help with contact tracing should it be required. This will also allow us to monitor passenger numbers and make fast adjustments to services if required due to changes in demand.

Those travelling on public transport should still avoid peak times unless it is necessary. This is to further ensure that safe physical distancing between staff and customers can be maintained. AT’s customer service centres remain open, and customers can plan their journey ahead with the AT Mobile app or the journey planner on our website.

AT has taken numerous measures to help keep customers safe on our network and maintain effective and safe public transport services for our customers, these include:

Our AT Mobile app indicates the available capacity that is on a bus or train service at any given time adjusted to alert level restrictions, so customers will know if any required physical distancing will be achievable before they board. Bus drivers will move to only dropping customers off once a vehicle is at capacity;

We’re ensuring that all public transport is being thoroughly cleaned regularly. See a video of some of our cleaning here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpAHT7gpQRI

Buses and trains are being spot checked, with touch surfaces being regularly cleaned;

We will be actively monitoring our timetables while at Alert Level 2 and will make changes to timetables as needed. For timetable information download the AT Mobile app or go to: www.at.govt.nz;

Our cleaners and other essential staff are using PPE and will maintain clear physical distancing rules ­ — such as using the ‘bubble’ rule with our teams, strict hand-washing prior to and after completing tasks — and other measures as they go about their work on our vehicles, stations and facilities to minimise the risk of COVID-19 as much as possible.

In addition, parking in AT buildings and on-street will continue as will the enforcement of parking restrictions, bus lanes and other special vehicle lanes.

Parking and transport compliance staff will also be assisting authorities by monitoring physical distancing behaviour across our network and assisting essential healthcare and community testing facilities with any transport related issues.

Shared micromobility schemes such as e-scooters and e-bike rentals can return under Alert Level 2 provided they meet the physical distancing guidelines and other public health guidance (including cleaning guidelines), as per Government advice.

Work sites will continue to operate under strict Health and Safety protocols based on Ministry of Health Guidance and industry best practice. These measures will continue to include: physical distancing, compulsory PPE, hygiene practices, recording site entry and exit and separating teams into zones on our larger sites.

Inductions for new project staff and compulsory COVID 19 education and training will be part of ongoing site protocols while in Alert Level 2, plus any new restarted work will require contractors to submit COVID-19 Health and Safety plans and protocols to demonstrate a safe working environment.

Engagement (both informing and consulting communities on upcoming projects) will continue under Alert Level 2 except for the following channels:

No drop-in sessions or public meetings; No, or very limited, face-to-face meetings with members of the public, stakeholders or elected members.

Instead of face-to-face communication, AT will engage via channels such as telephone calls, teleconference calls, e-mail and webcasts.

All AT offices will open at Alert Level 2. During Alert Level 2 external visitors are not encouraged to come into our offices unless absolutely essential. Any visitor that does enter an AT office will be asked to register their full contact details at reception areas and will be expected to comply with physical distancing measures that will be in place.

Be mindful that the Government’s advice continues to be that the best defence against COVID-19 is to limit our interactions with others and practice good hygiene.

We know this is once again a challenging time for us all. We ask that people be understanding and patient of everyone else who is in the same situation.

And remember, please travel only if necessary.

The best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

For any general queries call us at 09 355 3553 – Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

