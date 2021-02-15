Covid 19 Update: Statement From America’s Cup Event Ltd
Press Release – America’s Cup Media
As a result of the Government announcement of a Level 3 lockdown in Auckland, initially for 72 hours, the next scheduled race day on Wednesday has been postponed and the event village will not be open to the public during this time.
America’s Cup Event Ltd will be working with the Authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days to work through the ongoing ramifications.
