on Checkpoints To Be Re-Established As Auckland Enters Alert Level 3

Comments Off on Checkpoints To Be Re-Established As Auckland Enters Alert Level 3

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police will re-establish road checkpoints in and out of the Auckland region when Alert Level 3 restrictions come into effect at midnight tonight.

The boundaries will be set mostly in the same locations as the last time Auckland was in Alert Level 3 in August.

Eight checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, ensuring there is no non-essential movement through the region.

From midnight, anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel.

The exemption process will run the same way as it has previously.

More information is available on the COVID-19 website (covid19.govt.nz).

Police will also be highly visible across the region to provide reassurance and to educate people and ensure they are aware of the restrictions in place.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says this is not new territory for Police or the public, and learnings from last time have allowed staff to mobilise quickly to respond to the change in alert levels.

“We will continue work with a graduated response, starting with education.

We are once again asking the public be safe and abide by the alert level restrictions for their region.

“In Auckland, we will continue be visible and provide assurance to the community, and to checkpoints around the region’s Super City boundaries.”

Police staff have been reminded about exercising good hygiene and social distancing practises, and we have issued a directive to our Auckland staff that they must wear masks when dealing with the public, and other PPE gear as necessary.

All front counters in Tāmaki Makaurau are closed to the public with the exception of Henderson (Waitematā), College Hill (Auckland City) and the Counties Manukau Hub, which are all open 24/7 but with restricted access.

North Shore Policing Centre will also be open 7am to 10pm, seven days a week, with restricted access.

Throughout the rest of the country most front counters are open, but with restrictions to protect our staff and those coming into the building.

Our Alert Level 2 safety measures focus on physical distancing, hygiene standards, and contact registers.

The 105 Police non-emergency line has been experiencing high demand.

Where possible please visit us online.

You can report non-emergency situations online at www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 111 if it’s an emergency.

For the latest information and updates on the Alert Level restrictions visit covid19.govt.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url