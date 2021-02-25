on Bi-lateral Brains Trust On Lessons & Learnings Of America’s Cup

Press Release – French New Zealand Chamber Of Commerce

The longstanding, powerful bi-lateral ties between France and New Zealand tied to the oldest trophy in international sports, the America’s Cup, will be officially recognised this Friday, 26 February.

The French Ambassador, Auckland Mayor, Olympians, sector leaders, racing competitors, yachting engineers and designers, international media and members of the French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce are gathering at the Sofitel for the exclusive Viaduct event.

“I wonder how many realise the sheer number of French competitors, commentators and creative brains past and present, that have had an active role in revolutionising the Auld Mug alongside Kiwis?” says Thibault Beaujot, President of the French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce.

“Despite not having a French team, given our ties, we feel very much embedded in the DNA of the Cup.”

The opportunity to show her solidarity of support will not be missed by Her Excellency Mrs Sylvaine Carta-Le Vert. The Ambassador is flying in from Wellington specially to attend.

“I am proud of the role that French “savoir-faire” has played in supporting the America’s Cup, past and present.

This involvement demonstrates France’s high level of expertise in sailing and commitment to world sailing events, and I am looking forward to seeing the outcome of this cooperation play out on the water,” she says.

Board member Zoe Pajot, daughter of famous French sailing Olympian and America’s Cup project manager and skipper, Marc Pajot has assembled an illustrious line-up to share their lessons and learnings on the iconic marquee regatta.

• Olympian, Bruno Troublé, the famous French sailor behind the Louis Vuitton Cup (now named the Prada Cup).

• PhD and geophysicst, Martin Fischer, co-design coordinator of Luna Rossa Prada Pirella, winners of the Prada Cup.

• Executive Director of NZ Marine Industry Association, Peter Busfield

• Broadcaster Peter Montgomery, known as the “voice of the America’s Cup”

Other very special guests attending include:

• Architect for Emirates Team New Zealand, Guillaume Verdier

• French journalist, sailing photographer, previous America’s Cup sailor, Gilles Martin-Raget

• Media Director during the past ten editions of the America’s Cup, Maguelonne Turcat

• Manufacturing manager of INEOS team UK, Michel Marie.

Sponsors of the event include Vinci construction grands projets, BNP Paribas, March Construction, Bollore Logistics NZ, Eau Thermale Avene, Aedifice, Hesketh Henry, Pernod Ricard and Sofitel.

