Auckland Rainbow Parade Returns For 2021

The Auckland Rainbow Parade is returning to the Ponsonby strip this February 2021 and coming together to celebrate diversity, unity, respect and inclusion has never been more important.

Taking place on Saturday 20th February 2021, Auckland will be one of the few international destinations able to host a large-scale pride parade during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Ponsonby Road will be bringing the atmosphere with many restaurants along the strip hosting special events before the main event. From 5.30pm Ponsonby Road will turn from tar to tar-ific as the parade’s procession, awash with colour, moves on foot and un-motorised floats from Tole Street down Ponsonby Road to Williamson Ave.

“Auckland’s Ponsonby Road continues to be a beacon of diversity and inclusion and the home of parades for the rainbow communities,” says the Parades Event Manager Shaughan Woodcock, “ It’s a place where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) people feel safe to demonstrate diversity, inclusion, self-acceptance and pride and being in a position to put a parade like this on, especially in these times, is monumental.”

It has undoubtedly been challenging times for many and in light of the impacts of Covid-19, and the impact this has had on many businesses and community groups, the walking parade has aimed to reduce costs and overheads where possible so that those who wish to do so can still be involved.

Last year the Auckland Rainbow Parade achieved a return of the Pride Parade in a walking format, with over 10,000 spectators lining Ponsonby Road. Organisers are optimistic that we will see those numbers again in 2021 thanks to the ongoing support from the wider community.

The parade has been made possible thanks to our partners: Auckland Unlimited, ZM, Tower Insurance, Wireless Nation, Waitemata Local Board and many others.

To find out more about the parade or to register your interest head to rainbowpride.org.nz

