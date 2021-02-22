Artists Stretching The Boundaries Of Fibre And Textiles
The 2021 Changing Threads Contemporary Textile & Fibre Art Awards features two portraits of Jacinda Ardern alongside ones of David Bowie and Alexander McQueen; a knitted tribute to Auckland’s St James Theatre; inflatable, video and LED art; upcycled Victorian underwear; embroidered teabags, plenty of social and political commentary; and all manner of weaving, stitching, quilting, knotting, felting and construction techniques.
Changing Threads is an annual contemporary art award and exhibition that showcases fibre and textile art. In 2021, the prize pool has been increased to $10K, making it the country’s premiere textile award.
This year there were more than 150 entries, with 41 finalists selected.
Creative Director Ronnie Martin says, “This is the eleventh year we’ve held the Changing Threads Exhibition and Award, and every year we’re enthralled by the works that are entered. The innovation, mastery, creativity and execution of the works make this project a true inspiration.”
“World events of the past year have allowed more time for reflection, experimentation and individual contemplation. Artists in the show have used this time to produce work of an exceptional standard, which utilise fibres as their medium for expression.”
The Awards will be announced at Refinery ArtSpace on Friday 26 February at 6.30pm. The 2021 judges are: Ronnie Martin, Creative Director Changing Threads; Lianne Edwards, multimedia artist; and Caroline Billing, Director of Christchurch gallery, The National.
Over the years, artists from all around the country have entered the exhibition and award with works ranging from the spectacular to the sublime, often using materials not usually seen on art gallery walls. Changing Threads allows and encourages contemporary fibre and textile artists to explore a variety of possibilities, pushing pre-conceived ideas of the limits of the medium.
The 2021 Finalists are:
Fiona Cable, Auckland
Oliver Cain, Auckland
Wai Ching Chan, Auckland
Donna Cleveland & Frances Joseph, Auckland
Amy Couling, Whangarei
Dan Collins, Auckland
Samara Davis, Nelson
Finn Ferrier, Auckland
Matilda Fraser, Wellington
Sabrina Grabo, Wellington
Larisse Hall, Nelson
Susan Imhasly, New Plymouth
Penny Jameson, Christchurch
Sherril Jennings, Napier
Maggy Johnston, Nelson
Cathy Kenkel, Auckland
Rachel Kiddie McClure, Hamilton
Lesly Knight, Christchurch
Bailee Lobb, Wellington
Marion Manson, Hamilton
Michelle Mayn, Auckland
Victoria Mcintosh, Dunedin
Marina McPherson Whyte, Nelson
Alysn Midgelow-Marsden, Matakana
Emma Nightingale, Granity
Sarah Peacock, Hamilton
Sarah Pumphrey, Nelson
Leanne Rogerson, Auckland
Wouna le Roux, Palmerston North
Angela Rowe
Cristina Rule, Nelson
Catharine Salmon, Nelson
Deb Shepherd, Paeroa
Clare Smith, Wellington
Ailie Snow, Auckland
Leigh Tawharu, Kaeo
Raewyn Turner, Auckland
Jeanette Verster, Taranaki
Deborah Walsh, Nelson
Susan Wells, Auckland
Christine Wingels, Golden Bay
Refinery ArtSpace is committed to stimulating and strengthening the artistic and cultural life of Whakatu, supporting a diverse programme of engaging community-driven and/or contemporary exhibitions, projects and events.
