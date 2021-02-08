8PM Update On Community Cases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health is providing an additional update on today’s three positive community cases.

As we’ve said, they are a mother, father and daughter from one household in South Auckland. There is one other household member who has symptoms but has tested negative. This person will remain under investigation as a close contact.

The three members of the family group who are positive cases have now been transferred to our Auckland quarantine facility. The fourth household member, who has tested negative, will remain at home at under strict isolation and public health supervision.

Genomic sequencing is underway for the first two cases, with results due late this evening. We will provide any update from this on Monday.

Locations of Interest

Updating is ongoing for locations of interest around these cases.

Full details are here: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

