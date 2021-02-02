on 2 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are 2 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday.

There are no new cases in the community.





New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 26 Jan United Kingdom Singapore Around day 16 / contact of a case Auckland 7 Feb United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Around day 3/routine testing Auckland

Twelve previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 44.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,970.The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,578,782.

On Thursday, 5,089 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,868 tests processed.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have been 28 historical cases, out of a total of 160 cases. These historical cases have all been previously reported.

Vaccine update

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week, subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control.

The vaccine will be independently tested for quality assurance and, once safety checks are completed, the vaccine is expected to be rolled out to border and MIQ workers.

Please see today’s announcement by the Prime Minister and the Minister for COVID-19 Response

New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine to arrive earlier than expected | Beehive.govt.nz

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,564,804 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 177,034,553 and users have created 7,219,060 manual diary entries.

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Saturday 13 February.

