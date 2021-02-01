on 1 Further COVID-19 Community Case; Already In Quarantine And Linked To Auckland Cluster

A further person linked to the Auckland February cluster, who is already in the Auckland quarantine facility, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This person is being referred to as Case O and is a household contact of Cases I, J, K and L.

Case O was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on 23 February as a precautionary measure. The person became symptomatic yesterday and returned a positive COVID-19 test this afternoon. This means that Case O has been in quarantine for their infectious period.

As a result of the early precautionary measures carried out to contain potential COVID-19 spread from this household there are no new locations of interest and no risk to members of the public.

Whole Genome Sequencing will be carried out to confirm a link between Case O and the other cases in the cluster.

Update on Case N

Preliminary Whole Genome Sequencing results for Case N confirm the case is similar to that of Case M and is linked to the current outbreak.

